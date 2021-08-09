February 6, 1928 – August 8, 2021
JONESVILLE, VA - Patricia (Patty) Dandridge Horton Rasnic, 93, of Jonesville, Virginia, passed away on August 8, 2021 at Lee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pennington Gap, Virginia.
Patty was a member of the Jonesville First United Methodist Church for over 60 years, where she faithfully played piano and organ for most of that time. She continued to play piano for church services at the nursing home as long as she was able. She studied music at Maryville College, Tennessee, and taught school in Bonny Blue, VA. She served as a Deputy Clerk of the Lee County Circuit Court from 1966 until her retirement in 1993.
Patty was the daughter of Charles and Anna Lee Horton. Her husband of 56 years, Emmet Tyler Rasnic, also preceded her death, along with her sister, Jean Marie Scott; grandson, Anthony and daughter-in-law, Melanie.
She is survived by three sons- Steve of Centennial, Colorado, Joe (Vickie) of Jonesville, Virginia and Ben (Elena) of Bowie, Maryland. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, along with several nieces and nephews.
A brief graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway with Pastor Maria Grimm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Jonesville First United Methodist Church, 100 Church Street, Jonesville, VA 24263.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home is serving the Rasnic family.