MONROE, VA - Patricia Chapman Neeley, 78, of Monroe VA passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was the wife of the late Tony Ralph Neeley.
Born on April 23, 1943 in Taylorsville, NC, she was the daughter of the late William and Tessie Chapman.
Patricia is survived by her son, Anthony “TJ” Neeley and grandson, Zachary Neeley and his wife Shannon Jamerson Neeley.
A private graveside service will be held at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA.
Whitten Monelison Chapel in Madison Heights, VA is assisting the Neeley family (434-929-5712).