Patricia Bruno Hughes Oct 25, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGERSVILLE - Patricia Bruno Hughes departed her loving family on October 21, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trent Funeral Home Patricia Bruno Hughes Arrangement Kingsport Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.