ROGERSVILLE - Patricia Bruno Hughes departed her loving family on October 21, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 24, 1943 to Lewis and Julia Bruno. She and her husband, Howard raised their children with love and devotion on Long Island, NY. As a hospice nurse, Patricia was known for her caring nature, her strong clinical skills and her ability to be a strong advocate for her patients. Her hobbies included crocheting, swimming and volunteering. She was most proud of her incredible contributions to the Pro-life movement as a founding member of Mother and Unborn Baby Care of Long Island and her work with the C.A.S.A. program in Rogersville, Tennessee.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Howard R. Hughes; her children, Kevin Hughes and Laura Collins (Hughes); and her grandchildren, Claire, Jack, Ben, and Nora Collins. In addition to her children, Patricia is survived by her siblings, Joseph Bruno, Mary Friedman (Bruno), Julia Bruno and Charles Bruno.
A visitation will be held from 5 – 7 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Kingsport, TN.
A funeral Mass will follow at 7 pm at the church.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Shepherd Inpatient Hospice of Rockville Center, NY (https://goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org/) or Life Center of Long Island (https://lifecenterli.org/online-donation/) can be made in Patricia’s name.
To make on-line condolences please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Kingsport is serving the Hughes family.