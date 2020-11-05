GATE CITY, VA - Patricia Anne Peters, 80, of Gate City, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born in Sullivan County, TN on May 26, 1940 to the late William Ralph and Selma Fleenor Peters. She is also preceded in death by her brother, William R. “Billy” Peters, Jr.
Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory, niece, Kim Lane and husband, Rick; nephew, Kevin Peters and wife, Melissa; great nieces and nephews, Andrea Carroll, Melanie Metcalf and husband Andy, William Lane and wife, Chasity, Karolyn Lane and fiancé Scott Hill, Jadyn Peters; great-great nieces and nephews, Abigail Lane, Bayleigh Lane, Blake Carroll, Grayson Metcalf, Jozlynn Metcalf, Cullen Lane, Ansley Lane, Berkleigh Lane; longtime friend, Frank Wayne Quillen; First Baptist Church friends and family; her phone buddy, Margaret.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Andy Barnes officiating. Marcus Smith will provide the music. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery on Saturday by 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sojourners at First Baptist Church in Gate City in Patricia’s memory.
An online guest register is available for the Peters family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
