BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Patricia Ann Watkins, 73, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Johnson City (Tn.) Medical Center.
She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Axley and Ellie (Cobb) Hurd; sister, Wilma Blakemore; and brothers, John Hurd, Danny Hurd and William Hurd.
Surviving are her daughter Cindy Dorton and husband, Fred; son, Tim Watkins (Karen), all of Big Stone Gap, Va.; grandchildren, Torey Dorton (Veronica), Tanner Dorton (Caitlyn), Derrick Watkins (Christa), and Michael Watkins; great grandchildren, Charlie Dorton, Zane Watkins and Zeke Watkins; sister, Cathy Clark, Pennington Gap, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Dr. Lonnie Brooks officiating. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 10:50am on Monday.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Watkins family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.