KINGSPORT – Patricia Ann “Teresa” Martin, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Patricia was born in Kingsport, TN and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Frances Stout.
Patricia is survived by his daughter, Teresa Lynn “Gamble” Hall (Kevin); sisters, Marjorie Bruner (Bannan Myers), Frances Lane (Harold), and Billie Sue “Rhoton” Malone (Eddie); several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Gunnings Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Hank Williams, Kevin Hall, family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Martin family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
