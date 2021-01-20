KINGSPORT – Patricia Ann “Teresa” Martin, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Gunnings Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Hank Williams, Kevin Hall, family and friends.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Martin family.