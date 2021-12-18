Patricia Ann Rosenbalm, age 62, of Bristol, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 16th, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Rosenbalm family.
