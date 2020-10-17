KINGSPORT - Patricia Ann Price White our beloved “Nana”, “Granny Goat”, “Mamaw”, “Mammy”, our “Rock”, age 66, of Kingsport, has passed away after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She was born October 14, 1954, in Kingsport, to the late Dale and Edith Wallen Price.
Patricia was always smiling and enjoyed making others laugh. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitching, reading, star gazing, drinking her coffee and baking cookies with her grandkids at Christmas.
Patricia was employed at Holston Manor in Housekeeping for the past five years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jessee Eli White; brother, Ronnie Price
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of forty-seven years, Danny White; daughter, Stephanie White and husband, James; grandson, Shawn White; granddaughter, Savanna Hill and husband, Marine Private First Class, Nolan Hill; brother, Ray Price and wife, Lisa; brother-in-law, Steve White and wife, Liz; nephew, Conner White; nieces, Sydney White and Sarah Price.
Patricia had chosen cremation and no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you plant flowers or a tree and give someone an extra smile or hug. Patricia would want us to spread her love and joy to all.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff and residents of Holston Manor for all the laughs, smiles and friendships.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Patricia Ann Price White and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.