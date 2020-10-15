Patricia Ann Price White Oct 15, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Patricia Ann Price White, 66, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October, 14, 2020, at her residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Residence Patricia Ann Price White Oak Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.