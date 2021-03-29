GATE CITY - Patricia Ann Lane "Sissy", age 55 of Gate City, VA went to be with The Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Holston Valley in Kingsport, TN. She was of the Baptist faith. Sissy will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Sissy was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Lelia Lane and Charlie and Ann Hammonds.
Sissy is survived by her parents, J.D. and Shirley Lane; brother, Jeff Lane and Melanie Geier; sister, Michele Lane Glover; special niece, Bri Anna Strouth, husband Chris and their son Wyatt who was her world; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to The Cancer Center of Kingsport, Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul and staff, Dr. Holly Charlene Grigsby and staff, and the staff at Holston Valley. They would also like to acknowledge a close family friend, Sheryl Nusser.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to them for her final expenses.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 4pm until 7pm with a celebration of Sissy's life to begin at 7pm. Family friend and preacher, Ron Bradshaw will be officiating. The family will meet Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 12 noon in Holston View Cemetery for a graveside service.