KINGSPORT - Patricia Ann Kennedy, 78, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on, Sunday, February 26, 2023, after a brief illness. Patricia graduated from Tennessee High School in 1963. In the same year, she eloped to Boone, NC with the love of her life, Carl David Kennedy. Patricia loved reading, singing and playing the piano.

Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Belle Bridgeman, and her aunt, Hattie Louise Bridgeman.

