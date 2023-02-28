KINGSPORT - Patricia Ann Kennedy, 78, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on, Sunday, February 26, 2023, after a brief illness. Patricia graduated from Tennessee High School in 1963. In the same year, she eloped to Boone, NC with the love of her life, Carl David Kennedy. Patricia loved reading, singing and playing the piano.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Belle Bridgeman, and her aunt, Hattie Louise Bridgeman.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl David Kennedy, Sr.; daughter, Debbie Kennedy Sudhoff; son, David Kennedy, Jr. and wife, Amalia; grandchildren, Caroline Sudhoff, Halie Kennedy, Kyler Sudhoff, Hunter Kennedy and several extended family members.
The family of Patricia Ann Kennedy will receive friends Friday, March 3, 2023 from 11:00-1:00pm at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 1:00pm with Rev. Joe Green officiating. A committal will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Kennedy family during this difficult time.