Patricia Ann Harmon, 61, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Patricia was born to parents, Troy Jack Dingus and Lillie Dingus on July 14, 1960, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Throughout the years, Patricia was a dedicated housewife and caretaker for her family and many others. She was a cherished wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian woman who loved the Lord, and enjoyed singing with the group, “Looking Beyond”. Patricia was treasurer and a member of Orebank Freewill Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Dingus and grandmother, Martha Conkin.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Billy Harmon; father, Troy Jack Dingus; daughter, Mandy Green (Richard); son, Brandon Harmon (Amber); brother, Darrell Dingus (Sherry); grandson, Austin Lee Green; nephew, Josh Dingus; special friend, Karen Davis and several other nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 5:00pm-7:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Charles Wallen and Daniel Sutherland will follow at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2:00pm in East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Green, Austin Green, Josh Dingus, Brad Harmon, Robert Harmon and Richie Keith.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Patricia Ann Harmon.