Patricia Ann Germagian (McAmis), 87, died on 12/10/20 at Holston Valley Hospital of congestive heart failure.
Patricia grew up in Kingsport and was adopted at 18 months old in Greenville by Eugene and Elizabeth McAmis. She attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and later Transylvania College in Kentucky. After school she moved to NYC and modeled for the Ford Agency. She then returned to Kingsport and later moved to Milford, MA where she raised her 3 children.
She moved back to Kingsport with Humphrey in 1984 where they started a furniture refinishing business. Patricia and Humphrey were very close and shared a life together that was full of love, happiness and joy.
Patricia loved people and enjoyed giving of herself to her friends and family. She always said that life was too short to be unhappy. Live a Happy Life, Walk on The Sunnyside. A Christian woman, she led a life full of giving to others.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years Humphrey Germagian, her children, Kathy Zechello, Edith Jones and Richard Quinn, 3 grandchildren Logan Quinn, Craig Jr. Jones and Katelynn Jones, and great-grandchild Bryan Jones.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Patricia’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.