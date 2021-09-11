KINGSPORT - Patricia Ann “Cricket” Owens 76, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021. Cricket enjoyed crafts especially making jewelry, and coloring. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Francis Burgan; sons, Anthony Owens and Jerry Owens Jr.; granddaughter, Julie Owens; brother, David Burgan.
Survivors include her daughters, Annetta Sue Wilkins, Hope Brewer and husband Mike, and Charlie Caywood and husband James; grandchildren, Monique, Gabrielle, Victoria, Stephanie, Anthony, Sarah, Mark, Tory, Stacy, Taylor, Noah, and Abraham; great-grandchildren, Thalan, Evelyn, Taylor, Dillon, Abel, Aden, Peyton; brother, Charlie Burgan; sisters, Joy Mullins, Reba Owens, and Penny McDanell; best friend, Jean; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating.
