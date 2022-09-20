KINGSPORT - Patricia Ann Charron Leatherwood, age 82, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Patricia was born July 6, 1940, to the late Harvey and Paula Perrault Charron in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

