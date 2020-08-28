Patricia A. Newman Aug 28, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Patricia A. Newman, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 28, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Patricia A. Newman Hill Oak Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.