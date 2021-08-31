KINGSPORT - Patricia Anne Lewis, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug 27, 2021 at home in Kingsport, TN.
She spent most of her life in Connecticut, but always dreamed of retiring in Tennessee. She was able to realize this dream before her passing. Anyone who knew her could feel her glowing presence and willingness to support and help others if there was ever a need. She is survived by her husband, Ronald P. Lewis, her beloved cats, Abbey and Buddy, as well as many siblings, nieces, and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all and will live on in our memories and hearts forever.
