NICKELSVILLE, VA - Pat Horne, 87 of Nickelsville, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday September 3, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Pat was born on January 26, 1935, in Russell County, Virginia to the late William Patton and Marry Janette Horne. He was the last surviving member of his family.
Pat was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was a devoted member and deacon of New Bethel Baptist Church, where he counted it a privilege to faithfully attend.
He retired from VDOT after 38 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Venus (5/21/2006), several brothers, sisters and brother and sister in-laws.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Gordan Horne Surgoinsville, Tennessee, Johnny Horne (Vivian) Church Hill, Tennessee, daughters Angie Giles (Danny) Duffield, Virginia, Donna Palmer (Robert Bruce) Gate City, Virginia. His grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Amanda Horne, Daniel Giles (Hannah), Drew Giles (Amber), Samuel Palmer (Madison Ray). Great-grandchildren Bryson Fugate and Caroline Giles. Several sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends that he loved dearly.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Brother Larkin Boothe and Kelvin Bishop officiating. Music will be provided by Lisa Quillen, Ashley Saul, and Brittany Kiser.
A graveside service will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Daniel Giles, Drew Giles, Samuel Palmer, Danny Giles, Bruce Palmer, Bob Lane, Adam Kiser, and Isaiah Kiser. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Greg DeMotts, for his care provided over the years, special niece Ashley Saul for her love and care, Patricia McNew for her care, and all those who lifted our dad and family up in their prayers. Words cannot express our gratitude.