NICKELSVILLE, VA - Pat Horne, 87 of Nickelsville, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday September 3, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Pat was born on January 26, 1935, in Russell County, Virginia to the late William Patton and Marry Janette Horne. He was the last surviving member of his family.

