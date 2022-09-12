“I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course; I have kept the faith.”
II Timothy 4:7 KJV
MOUNT CARMEL - Pastor Ron Cassidy, age 73, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 10th of 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer with his family by his side. He was born in Kingsport, TN and spent most of his life in Mount Carmel. Ron served in the US Army from 1968-1970. He was called into the ministry by God on Veteran’s Day of 1994. Ron was the pastor of the Upper Room for 17 years, and also served as a Sunday School teacher and Pastor of Howe’s Chapel for 2 years.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lois Cassidy; 2 sisters, Connie O’Neal and Betty Bradley.
Ron is survived his wife of 54 years, Kathy (Roller) Cassidy; son, Todd Cassidy and wife, Amanda; 2 grandsons, Brendan and Logan Cassidy; brother, Bill Cassidy and wife, Mary Sue; sister, Teresa Bradshaw; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Upper Room Fellowship Church of Church Hill. Military Honors and Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 pm with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 performing Military Rites and Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating. Graveside services will be held privately with the family. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Room Fellowship Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marsha Davis, Regina Frasure and Upper Room Fellowship Church who lovingly helped the family in their time of need. The family also wishes to thank nurses Malichi, Alexis, Tabitha and Crystal of the Holston Valley Medical Center ICU and Wilcox Hall (W2) for their love and care for Ron.