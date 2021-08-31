GATE CITY, VA - Pastor Rick Wells, 61, Gate City, VA went Home to be with his Lord, Monday, August 30, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Rick was born in Sullivan County, TN on November 28, 1959, and was the son of the late L.C. and Mary Ella (Sloan) Wells.
He was employed by Eastman Chemical Company, and the active Pastor of Roadside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Larry Cecil Wells; and his father-in-law, Wayne Quillen preceded him in death.
Surviving is his loving wife of almost 40 years, Lisa (Quillen) Wells, son, Daniel Wells and wife, Amanda; daughter, Whitney Wells and Josh Newsom; grandchildren, Gabriel Malachi Kilgore, Izabella Mackenzie Kilgore, Noah Jordan Wells, and Raelyn Beverly Wells; mother-in-law, Peggy Quillen; brother-in-law, Tony Quillen and fiancée, Sandy Porter; niece, Morgan Quillen; and nephew, Logan Quillen.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Mike Leonard officiating. Chris Holder will provide the music.
Burial will follow the service at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with music provided by Josh Newsom.
Tony Quillen, Daniel Wells, Josh Newsom, Logan Quillen, Andy Osborne, and Tim Williams will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the ongoing COVID 19 Pandemic, the family requests that masks are to be worn by anyone attending.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rick Wells.