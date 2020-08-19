KINGSPORT - Pastor Raymond Edward Hammonds, Sr. departed this life to his heavenly home on August 17, 2020.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on August 14, 1945 to the late Rev. William Farley Hammonds and Maggie Florence Hammonds.
In addition to his parents Raymond was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Hammonds Castle; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Raymond retired with 31 years of dedicated service from J.P. Stevens.
Raymond was a minister of the gospel for over 50 years. Along with Rev. Joe Monroe, he established the Church Hill Church of God, where he served as Assistant Pastor for seven years. He then came to Virginia and founded the Weber City Church of God where he pastored for 44 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Betty Carico Hammonds of Kingsport; sons, Raymond E. Hammonds, Jr. (Eddie) of Church Hill; Jonathan G. Hammonds (Jody) & wife Tammy of Kingsport; grandson, Brantly M. Hammonds of Kingsport; sisters, Portia Cress of Kingsport, Margaret Smith & husband Bill of Kingsport, and Donna Carico & husband Harry of Kingsport; aunt, Beulah Scott; uncle, Chester Way; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday (August 20, 2020) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Weber City Church of God (198 Yuma Road Weber City, VA 24290).
Funeral services will be held on Friday (August 21, 2020) at 11 a.m. at Weber City Church of God (198 Yuma Road Weber City, VA 24290) with Pastor Johnny R. Duncan, Rev. Ralph Hammonds, and Pastor Donnie Pickett officiating. Music will be provided by Opal Duncan and the Absher Trio.
Committal services will follow in the Garden of the Good Shepherd at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Men of the church will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Minister’s of the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Weber City Church of God (198 Yuma Road Weber City, VA 24290).
Online condolences may be made to the Hammonds family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hammonds family.