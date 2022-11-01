Pastor Randolph “Ronnie” Robert Mutter Nov 1, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP, VA - Pastor Randolph “Ronnie” Robert Mutter, went on to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 29, 2022.A man truly after God’s own heart.A complete obituary may be found by visiting www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon -1:00pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Heritage Church of God, Big Stone Gap, Va. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00pm.Fellowship and food to follow. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Private family interment service will be held at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, BSG.Memorials and donations may be made to: “The Mutter Foundation”, to support ministry. 1994 Gallatin Rd N Ste 312, Madison, TN 37115.Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Mutter family.To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crematory Christianity Funeral Home Ronnie Interment Memorial Obituary Robert Mutter Recommended for you