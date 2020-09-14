GOINS - Pastor Phillip M. “Poppa” Goins, 68, of Kingsport, went to his Eternal Home on Saturday, September 12.
Phil was born in Kingsport but raised in Eau Gallie (now Melbourne), FL. He has been a resident of Kingsport since 1970.
Phil worked in sales at Sherwin-Williams Paint and Grand Home Furnishings. He was currently the Care Pastor of Preaching Christ Church.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Jacqueline Ball Goins.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeannie Bentley Goins; daughter, Shanna Clark (Brandon); son, Phillip Goins (Misti); Grandson, Bentley Clark; brother, Gary Goins (Linda); sister, Marsha Holderfield (Danny); several nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, from 5:00 to 7:00, at Preaching Christ Church, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00. Please wear a mask and your favorite Tennessee shirt!
See the full obituary at tmcenters.com