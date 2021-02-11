Pastor Geraldine Swagerty affectionately known as “Patsy” 84, 849 Dale Street was joyfully welcomed to her heavenly home on February 7, 2021.
Pastor Swagerty was the founder of Full Gospel Mission Church in Kingsport and Greeneville, Tennessee. She was also the founder of The Kitchen of Hope in Kingsport, Tennessee in 1996. She established the Coop Grocery Store for the community, was Supervisor of the First Black American Girls Club, and was a former employee of the Riverview Parks and Recreation Center under the leadership of Gabe Prescott.
She started the first African-American girls softball team in Kingsport, the “Angels.” She arranged for the counseling of all teenage children during integration and made provisions for students at Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1973. She organized the 1st community choir that was comprised of different denominations in the Kingsport area. Pastor Swagerty also had a love and enthusiasm for young people and introduced several to Cicely Tyson in the 1970’s while she was visiting ETSU. She had a heart for others and ministered to those in prisons and chartered buses to sing and preach the Gospel in many states and cities throughout the U.S. She served her community dutifully and with tremendous honor, in exceedingly generosity.
She was devoted to being an exceptional visionary. She was a dedicated woman to her family of 5 generations which is unmatched. She accomplished many great things during her lifetime and was awarded many honors.
The Oprah Winfrey Women of Strength Award
Outstanding Service Award from South Central Kingsport Community Development
AHERN Distinguished Service Award-Minister of the Year
City Proclamation of Geraldine Swagerty Day, September 22, 2019 by Mayor Pat Shull
Pastor Swagerty was the most caring, loving Mother and Grandmother you could imagine! She was preceded in death by her late husband Johnny Swagerty, her parents Cephas and Angel Crum Smith; grandsons Lawrence T. Myrick III and Laquan Hayes, brother Bobby “Tuggy” Smith, sister Carolyn Maxwell. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Letitia (Edward) Hayes, Delisa Hale, Camellia Swagerty, Johnnie Mae Swagerty, and Angel Blye all of Kingsport, TN; nieces Angela (James) Morris, Crystal Bell Lee; nephew Victor McMiller, brother-in-law Larry Maxwell; 10 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren; special nurtured children Sarojini and Thomas Jahangir, Cynthia Howard, Miles, Mary, Susan, Laura, Russell, and Wes Burdine, and Linus Griffin; special friends Janie Goodwin, Bunny Moore, Nellie Valk Rogers, Micheal Jackson, and Ralph Watterson; cousins Terry and Jean Ann Moore all of Kingsport, TN; along with a host of family members and friends.
Pastor Geraldine Swagerty will be Greatly missed by all who knew Our Queen and Love!!!
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Swagerty Family at 849 Dale St, Kingsport, TN 37660
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday February 13, 2021 at 2:00pm from the Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:oopm until the hour of service. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Professional services and care of Pastor Geraldine Swagerty and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971