KINGSPORT - Pastor Freddie “Fred” M. Robinette, 71 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. Born in Scott County Virginia, he had lived in Kingsport all of his adult life. He retired from Holliston Mills following 41 years of service. Fred was a minister preaching at several churches in the area, and pastored New Hurland Baptist Church for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Glen Robinette and Juanita Ferrell Robinette; brothers, Billy Robinette and Ernest Glen Robinette, Jr.; nephew, Stewart Robinette.
Fred is survived by his wife of 50 years, Yvonne Louise Light Robinette; daughters, Robyn M. Carter and Dusty L. Nottingham; grandchildren, Savannah Carter (Cody Cavin), Peyton Nottingham and Parker Nottingham; brother, Perry Robinette (Kathy); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 am to 2 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at New Hurland Baptist Church, Timbertree Branch Road (#694), Gate City, VA.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the church with Pastor Layton Bentley, Pastor Jordan Estepp and Brother Junior Bowery officiating. Music will be provided by Sacred Sounds.
Burial will follow at Gardeners Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Men of New Hurland Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Robinette family.