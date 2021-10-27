FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Pastor Donald Fred Starnes, Sr., 72, Ft. Blackmore, VA went to be with his Lord, Monday, October 25, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Minister Earl Hulse and Minister Greg Mullins officiating. Praise Duet will provide the music.
Burial will follow at the Ray Starnes Cemetery, Rye Cove, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Starnes family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Donald Fred Starnes, Sr.