FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Pastor Donald Fred Starnes, Sr., 72, Ft. Blackmore, VA went to be with his Lord, Monday, October 25, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born in Rye Cove, VA on January 14, 1949, and was the son of the late Ray and Lois (Begley) Starnes, Sr.
In addition to his parents, his first wife, Ona Lee (Perry) Starnes; son, John Dewey Starnes; and twin brother, Ronald Ted Starnes; and brothers, William Ray Starnes, and James Claude Starnes, Sr., and a fur baby, Barney preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Velma (Darnell) Starnes; sons, Phillip Edward Starnes, Donald Fred Starnes, Jr., and Jackie Ramsey, Ronald Starnes and wife, Nicole, Cecil Begley, Jr., and Jeffrey Begley and wife, Teresa; daughter, Nevaeh Miracle Starnes; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Gary Wayne Starnes and wife, Reba, and Ray Dewey Starnes, Jr.; his special fur baby, Penny; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Minister Earl Hulse and Minister Greg Mullins officiating. Praise Duet will provide the music.
Burial will follow at the Ray Starnes Cemetery, Rye Cove, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
