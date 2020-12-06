KINGSPORT - Pastor Freddie “Fred” M. Robinette, 71 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 11 am to 2 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at New Hurland Baptist Church, Timbertree Branch Road (#694), Gate City, VA.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the church with Pastor Layton Bentley, Pastor Jordan Estepp and Brother Junior Bowery officiating. Music will be provided by Sacred Sounds.
Burial will follow at Gardeners Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Men of New Hurland Baptist Church.
