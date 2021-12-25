KINGSPORT - Pastor Doug Drinnon, 84 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.
Doug was born in Kingsport, TN on July 2, 1937, a son of the late Homer and Ollie Lawson Drinnon. He has resided in this area his entire life. Doug was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army and retired from Eastman Kodak in 1993 following 30+ years of service. He was a member and former Pastor of Island Road Evangelical Methodist Church, Blountville, TN. Doug will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, papaw, brother and friend who loved to sing and play the harmonica, and spending time with his grandchildren and loved food.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his sister, Reba Sizemore. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Rosella Drinnon; daughters, Rachel Felgemacher and husband Michael of Kingsport and Tabitha Findley and husband Morgan of Jamestown, TN; sons, Roy Cline, Jr. and wife Tina of Gray, TN, Tony Drinnon of Knoxville, and Chris Drinnon and wife Kristen of Vero Beach, FL; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Retha Dale of Kingsport; brother, T.J. Drinnon and wife Diane of Chicago, IL; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am – 1:00pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00pm, Tuesday in the chapel with Pastor Bradley Reider, officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park, with Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to Island Road Evangelical Church, 2799 Island Road, Blountville, TN 37617.
