Pastor Don McCann, 85, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. He preached the gospel for 55 years pastoring at Kaylor’s Chapel, Victory Baptist Church, Charleston, TN Greenvale Baptist, Gray, TN, and went into evangelism for 19 years traveling to 21 states as well as 6 foreign countries. After evangelism he pastored 24 years at Bible Baptist Church. The last 5 years he continued to preach revivals ending with the last meeting in March 2023 but still shared the gospel with neighbors and nurses during his illness. He was faithful to the end.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Henry and Sallie McCann; sisters, Ireatis Fields and Carla Sylva; and brothers, Otis Cleek, JD Cleek and Fred Cleek.

