Pastor Don McCann, 85, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. He preached the gospel for 55 years pastoring at Kaylor’s Chapel, Victory Baptist Church, Charleston, TN Greenvale Baptist, Gray, TN, and went into evangelism for 19 years traveling to 21 states as well as 6 foreign countries. After evangelism he pastored 24 years at Bible Baptist Church. The last 5 years he continued to preach revivals ending with the last meeting in March 2023 but still shared the gospel with neighbors and nurses during his illness. He was faithful to the end.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Henry and Sallie McCann; sisters, Ireatis Fields and Carla Sylva; and brothers, Otis Cleek, JD Cleek and Fred Cleek.
Donald is survived by his wife of 66 years, Linda Fleming McCann; children, Mike McCann (Teresa), Tandy Ingram (Dwight), Joe McCann (Kim), Jenni McMullins (Phil), Donald Wayne McCann II (Shannan), and Daniel McCann (Kristie); grandchildren, Heather Easterling (Jason), Jacob McCann (Andrea), Josh McCann (Megan), Jamin McCann (Heather), Charlie McCann (McKenna), Brandi Crawford (Tony), Katie Armstrong (Lucas), Alivia McMullins, Preston McMullins, Nicholas McCann, Annie McCann, Maggie McCann, Jack McCann, and Bo Ingram; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Easterling, Lukas Easterling, Molly Easterling, Carson McCann, Charlotte McCann, Amelia McCann, Henry McCann, Maverick McCann, Karter McCann, Palmer McCann, Elliette Crawford, Collins Crawford, Baylor Crawford, Landry Armstrong (arriving soon), and Wiley Ingram; sister, Frances Miller; brother, Jim McCann (Sue); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Bible Way Baptist Church with Bro. Donnie McCann, Pastor Rick Vannoy, and Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City with military honors presented by the American Legion Posts 3/265.