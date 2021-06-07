BIG STONE GAP, VA - Pastor Don Lambert, 82, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his home. Surrounded by his family.
Don was born in Wise County VA., the son of the late Gilmer and Pearl Lambert.
Don served his country honorably in the United States Army, after his service he returned home to his beloved mountains with his bride Irene Lambert there they grew their family with the birth of their two children. Don was the pastor of Liberty Freewill Baptist church. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by, his wife, Irene Lambert, son Glen Lambert, brother, Charles Lambert, sister Pauline Minor.
Survivors include, daughter, Gina Chestnutt of the home, grandchildren; Jordan Lambert, Cole Lambert, Rachel Lambert, Mathew Chestnutt, sister-in-law Peggy Lambert, two nieces Pat Maness, and Rebecca Cooper, nephew Buck Lambert, other close relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 8th 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home, the funeral service will be held following in the funeral home's chapel. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Flores Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 to go in procession.
An online guest registry is available for the Lambert family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lambert Family.