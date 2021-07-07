I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not me only, but unto them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Charles L. Mowdy, 84, founding Pastor of Way Home Holiness Church, went to sleep in the Lord on July 2, 2021, to awaken in His likeness at His great coming.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with his Assistant Pastor Rev. Donnie Ford, Rev. Mark Willis, and Rev. Charles D. Mowdy, Jr. officiating. Music will be provided by his church.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens in Gray.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons: MSgt Josh Hite, Rev. Charles D. Mowdy, Jr., Landon Ward, Bryce Ward, Dalton Martin, and Logan Mowdy. Honorary pallbearers will be Rev. Donnie Ford, Doug Ford, Dannie Ford, Dennie Ford, Eddie Short, Malachi Short, Brian Reeves, Devin Chambers, Caiden White, and men of the church.