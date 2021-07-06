Pastor Charles L. Mowdy

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not me only, but unto them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Charles L. Mowdy, 84, founding Pastor of Way Home Holiness Church, went to sleep in the Lord on July 2, 2021, to awaken in His likeness at His great coming. Born in Kingsport, Charles, at the age of 16, moved to Rockford, IL, to begin work to help support his family. There he met the love of his life, Weda Muse, who led him to the Lord and where he received the gift of the Holy Ghost. After moving back to Kingsport, he began working as a brick mason and was a self-employed brick mason for over 40 years. He always had a kind word and a smile to share. His great passion was working for the Lord and striving to bring others to Him. He loved God’s word and spent many hours studying the Bible. He founded The Way Home Holiness Church in 1983 and remained the senior pastor until his death. He loved farming and being outdoors. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was proud of all and loved them dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, B.L. (Bige) and Bessie Mae (Hawkins); his loving wife of 42 years, Weda Mae (Muse) Mowdy; brothers, Johnny, Perry, Willard, and Artemus; sisters, Eula Ashby, Dorothy DeZarn, Eva Gee Wilkins, Virginia Ford, and Imogene Mowdy; and grandchildren, Amanda Mowdy and John Baines.
Surviving to cherish his memories are his wife of 21 years, Fonda Kay (Blakley) Mowdy; sons, Charles Dewaine Sr. and wife Mary Ann, Gary and wife Donna, and Rick and wife Susan; daughter, Sheila Hite and husband Lonnie; brother, Vance (Ed) Mowdy; sister, Shirley Mowdy; eight grandchildren; thirty nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with his Assistant Pastor Rev. Donnie Ford, Rev. Mark Willis, and Rev. Charles D. Mowdy, Jr. officiating. Music will be provided by his church.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens in Gray.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons: MSgt Josh Hite, Rev. Charles D. Mowdy, Jr., Landon Ward, Bryce Ward, Dalton Martin, and Logan Mowdy. Honorary pallbearers will be Rev. Donnie Ford, Doug Ford, Dannie Ford, Dennie Ford, Eddie Short, Malachi Short, Brian Reeves, Devin Chambers, Caiden White, and men of the church.