Pastor Andy Sensabaugh, born August 29, 1946, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by his family. Andy was a Veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country. Andy pastored Freedom Baptist Church and was a pillar of the community and to the people. His love and compassion were to share the gospel to the lost people. Andy never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. He served as pastor for 45 years and was the Chaplain for Carters Valley Fire Department. He taught hunter safety classes for 28 years which stemmed from his passion to hunt and fish. Andy was an avid bird watcher and prepared every year for their arrival.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Naomi Sensabaugh; and brothers, Phillip Sensabaugh and Farris Sensabaugh.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Helen Sensabaugh; daughter, Wendy Lewis (Kelly); son, James Sensabaugh (Jessica); sister, Kathy Sensabaugh; brothers, Bob Sensabaugh (Vicia) and Michael Sensabaugh (Debbie); and grandchildren, Jacob Lewis, Caden Sensabaugh, Kloie Lewis, and Levi Sensabaugh.
The family will receive friends from 3-7:00 pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Freedom Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Troy Daily, Rev. Jerry Hickman and Rev. Chuck Grimm officiating. Music by True Faith and Chris Holder.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Flowers or memorial contributions can be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1536 Independence Ave., Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.