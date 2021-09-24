ROGERSVILLE - Parrott Setsor, age 83, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church and was saved at an early age at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Parrott retired from TRW in 2002, after 28 and a half years of service. He served in the United States Army from 1961 until 1967 and he was stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Parrott was an avid gardener and loved to share his vegetables with family and friends. He also loved to ride bicycles, fish, and spend time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry "Houston" Setsor Jr., and Dora Amyx Setsor; brother, Douglas Setsor; and nephew, Scott Setsor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Faye DeBord Setsor; son, Darryl Setsor (Nancy); daughters, Rhonda Winstead (Heiskell Jr.), and Stacy Hickman (Scott); grandsons, Drake Winstead (Morgan), Grayson Winstead, Matthew Setsor, and granddaughter, Caden Hickman; one great grandson, Porter Winstead; brother, Johnny Setsor; several nieces and nephews; and all the friends and neighbors in Timberlake.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Rev. Tony Buchanan, officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm September 27, 2021 in McKinney Cemetery with Rev. John Parrott officiating. Pallbearers will be Drake Winstead, Matthew Setsor, Heiskell Jr. Winstead, Scott Hickman, Billy Webb, Phillip Webb, Terry Byrd, and Mike Jarnigan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Grayson Winstead and Chris Setsor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Shriners Children's Hospital in Lexington, KY. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.