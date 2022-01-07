KINGSPORT - Parker Alan Hill, 76, of Kingsport, died Wednesday morning, January 5, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jon Hermes officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.