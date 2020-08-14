CHURCH HILL - Pamela Shelton Houseright, 64, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her residence.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Scott County Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2pm on Sunday, August 16 at Scott County Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Sykes and Preacher Justin Smith officiating. Music will be provided by New Grace. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:45 pm.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Pallbearers will be G.B. Sallee, Jesse Sallee, Justin Darnell, David Darnell, Ronnie Reed, Matthew Reed, Chad Hammonds, Scott Hammonds, and Avery Hammonds. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Carter Trent Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 509 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriners Home for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
To express condolences to the family please visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Houseright Family.