CHURCH HILL - Pamela Shelton Houseright, 64, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 22, 1956 to the late Joseph David (J.D.) Shelton and Thelma Hammonds Shelton in Yuma, Virginia.
Pamela was a 1974 graduate of Gate City High School. She was a faithful member of Oak Glen Baptist Church in Yuma. Pam worked part time for Carter Trent Funeral Home. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family that she loved and adored, working, and spending time talking with her friends. Pam was a loving wife, mother, nana, daughter, and friend to so many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 44 years, Dwight Houseright; daughters, Heather Price and husband Michael, and Sarina Duncan and boyfriend, David Woodby; grandson, Kevin Price; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Scott County Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2pm on Sunday, August 16 at Scott County Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Sykes and Preacher Justin Smith officiating. Music will be provided by New Grace. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:45 pm.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Pallbearers will be G.B. Sallee, Jesse Sallee, Justin Darnell, David Darnell, Ronnie Reed, Matthew Reed, Chad Hammonds, Scott Hammonds, and Avery Hammonds. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Carter Trent Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 509 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriners Home for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
