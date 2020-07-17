ROGERSVILLE - Pamela Rose Crawford, age 71, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord Thursday 7/16/2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville. She was owner and operator of Glamour Beauty Shop in Rogersville. She was the most loving wife in the world and an angel sent by God.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Greer; step son, Nathan Crawford; brother, Billy Greer; 2 infant sisters; nephew, David Ryan; and sister-in-law, Betty Greer.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Howard Crawford; step-son, Johnathon Crawford of Mobile, Al.; sister, Margaret Cannon (Jerry); brother, Charlie Greer; sister-in-law, Edna Greer; brothers and sisters- in-law, Glen and Cynthia Crawford, Rev. Jerry and Carolyn Anderson, Lester and Linda McLain; nephew, Ethan Crawford; and several nieces and nephews; her beloved cat, Miss Kitty.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday (7/19/2020) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Willis and Pastor Trey Meek officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the upkeep of Oakdale Cemetery % of Mary Jane Pruitt, 249 Stoney Point Rd, Surgoinsville, TN. 37873. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.