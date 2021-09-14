KINGSPORT - Pamela “Pam” Salyer, 52, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services
