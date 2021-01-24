KINGSPORT - Pamela “Pam” Patrick Eslinger, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and graduated from Ketron High School in 1970.
Pam was a member of Evangel Family Worship Center.
She was known for her cooking and she loved spending time with her family and friends. Pam was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Thumbs” Eslinger; parents, Jack and Elizabeth Wagner Patrick, Sr. and brother, Timothy Patrick.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, James Eslinger (Gina), Amanda Cooper (Chuck), Matthew Eslinger (Chelsey) Mikah Eslinger (Chrissy) and Meghan Eslinger and special friend Brandon Shepard; grandchildren, Jimmy (Lauren), Christopher and special friend, Jess, Kelsie and special friend, Matt, Katie, Daniel, Brayden, Brynley, Riley and Bailey; great grandchildren, Jamen, Lila and Macey; brothers, Jack Patrick, Jr. (Teresa) and Randy K. Patrick and special friend, Donna; several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID – 19 the family request masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm Monday, January 25, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Preston Patrick and Pastor James Hagy officiating. Music will be provided by the Vernon Heights Quartet. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to her special friend, Diana Neece and Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and care.
The care of Pam Eslinger and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.