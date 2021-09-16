KINGSPORT - Pamela “Pam” Millhorn Salyer, 52, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021, from 6:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Joel Salyer and Rev. Scotty Moore officiating.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests those attending the visitation and service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Appalachian Federal Community Credit Union or [email protected]_Salyer
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Pam and team members at Indian Path Community Hospital for their generous donations.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Pamela “Pam” Salyer and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.