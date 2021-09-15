KINGSPORT - Pamela “Pam” Millhorn Salyer, 52, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born May 20, 1969, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Richard and Mary Pearl Hunsucker Millhorn.
Pam was a loving, caring and giving Christian lady who greeted everyone with a smile and never met a stranger. She enjoyed working in her flowers, attending Christian concerts, trips to Dollywood and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Pam was employed at Indian Path Community Hospital for twenty years as a secretary in the Radiology Department.
She was a member of Celebration Church, Blountville, TN.
In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Spellar; mother-in-law, Judy Salyer.
Those left to cherish Pam’s memory are her loving husband of nineteen years, Shawn Salyer; children, Nicholas Salyer and Bethany Salyer; father-in-law, Billy Salyer; sister, Penny Hale and husband, Jack; aunts, Malinda Lucas, Sandra Monger and husband, Mike, Elsie Millhorn; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021, from 6:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Joel Salyer and Rev. Scotty Moore officiating.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests those attending the visitation and service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Appalachian Federal Community Credit Union or [email protected]_Salyer
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Pam and team members at Indian Path Community Hospital for their generous donations.
