Pamela “Pam” Elaine Rogers, age 58, formerly of Rogersville passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born February 8, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland and had resided in East Tennessee since 1979. She was saved at an early age and rededicated her life to Christ in 2019.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Rogers and Joyce “Geraldine” Smith Rogers Holt; brother, Doug Rogers; grandparents, Roy and Bessie Rogers, and Dan and Kate Smith.
She is survived by her son, Brandon Justice and wife, Alana of Greeneville; daughter, Karen Justice of Bean Station; grandsons, Hayden Justice, Kason Justice, Benson Justice, Jameson Justice, Malachi Cooper, and Hunter Carroll; brother, Stevie Rogers and wife, Beth of Rogersville; niece, Courtney Rogers Brooks and husband, Cody of Bean Station; nephew, Tyler Rogers of Rogersville, uncles, aunts, and several cousins.
The family would like to thank Erwin Healthcare Center and Johnson City Medical Stroke Center and ICU for the care they gave her during her illness.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mark Weems and Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating. Courtney Rogers Brooks will provide singing at the service. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Choptack Cemetery.
