Pamela Eslinger Jan 22, 2021 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Pamela Eslinger, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 22, 2021, at her residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Pamela Eslinger Hill Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.