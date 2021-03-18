KINGSPORT - Palma Adinolfi-Hawkins, 66, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, March 15, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born September 19, 1954, in York, PA, to the late Salvatore Victor and Dorothy Ilene Peters Adinolfi.
Palma was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Christ Church of Kingsport. Palma was an Assistant Manager at Ramada for over fifteen years prior to serving as an Insurance Agent for Liberty National for over ten years.
In addition to her parents, Palma was preceded in death by her brothers Patrick and Salvatore “Bud” Adinolfi.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Josh Ramsey and Joseph White; grandson, Peyton Ramsey; brothers, Anthony Adinolfi (Carol); sister, Marsha Dockins (Marty); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 11:00-11:45 in the chapel at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm, with Pastor Richard Dice officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Christus Garden. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church of Kingsport at http://www.kptcoc.org/index.html
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Select Specialties of Bristol for their phenomenal care.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Palma Adinolfi and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.