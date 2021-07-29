ST. CROIX - Page LaJean Morrison Lyon 65 passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2021, in her home in St. Croix.
Page was born March 28, 1956 in Kingsport, TN to Betty Louise Smith Morrison and Arthur Freeman Morrison, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Louise Smith Morrison, Father, Arthur Freeman Morrison, Sr, brothers, Donald and Carlous, and first husband William Bond.
Page was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1974. She moved to Alaska, where she worked in administration, and then moved to St. Croix to open a dive shop with her then husband, Jonathan. Page was currently working as a caretaker for the elderly in St. Croix.
She is survived by her daughter Amanda Lyon (Matthew Montcalm) and granddaughter Matilda Montcalm of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, second husband Jonathan Lyon of Wasilla, Alaska, brother Arthur Freeman Morrison, Jr. (Margaret) of Crestview, FL, sister Marie Scott of Kingsport, TN and her Aunt Joanne Harris Osborne (Edward) of Fort Worth, TX.
A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, Aug 1, 2021 from 3-4:00 pm from the chapel of Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service. Additional information may be obtained from Ms. Olivia Swafford (423)276-6093
Professional service provided by Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971