KINGSPORT - On July 28, 2021, Otto Parker passed peacefully from this life, at his home surrounded by his family, after an extended illness.
Otto was born in Kingsport January 10, 1943, the son of the late George and Beulah Parker. He has resided in this area his entire life. Otto married Cosette Johnson on November 22, 1966, in Virginia. Mr. Parker was a veteran of the U.S Navy. In 1998, he retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 32 years of being a Millwright.
Otto will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband of 55 years, dad, papaw, and friend who loved spending time with family, hunting, and spending his free time at the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club where he was a member for over 25 years. He was also a Hunter Safety instructor for the TWRA for over 30 years. He graduated Lynn View High School in 1961. He also loved his furry friends Angel and Allie-Cat.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Otto is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Donald Parker, and brother, Curtis Parker.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Cosette Johnson Parker; son Alan Parker and wife Marilyn of Kingsport; son Aaron Parker and wife Renee of Church Hill; two grandchildren, Megan and Alyssa Parker. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Helen Parker and Brenda Parker and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 5-7pm Monday, August 2, 2021, at East Lawn Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be conducted at 7pm with Chaplin Michael Driver, officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, August 3 in the cemetery at 11am.
Military Honors will be accorded by The American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be made to the Parker family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Parker family.